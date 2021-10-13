Maine Optometric Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to independent eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde and Maine Optometric Association (MOA) today announced a partnership offering a complete, user-friendly software that makes achieving compliance simple for MOA members.

With annual HIPAA deadlines rapidly approaching, it is all the more important for eye care professionals to implement and maintain a complete program that meets mandatory government requirements. Abyde’s partnership with the Maine Optometric Association will help even more of Maine’s eye care providers achieve these regulatory standards in the most cost and time-effective manner possible.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Our latest partnership with Maine Optometric Association will deliver Abyde’s revolutionary solution to their members and help them easily navigate through the complexities associated with meeting HIPAA standards,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are excited to share valuable tools and resources with even more of Maine’s eye care professionals and help them meet essential government requirements in the easiest way possible.”

“It is a mission of the MOA to elevate our members through education and access to valuable solutions and our partnership with Abyde is perfectly aligned with this goal,” said Caroline Fontaine, Executive Director of MOA. “We are excited to work with an organization so dedicated to advancing the success of independent eye care practices.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Maine Optometric Association (MOA)

The MOA has been organized as a non-profit corporation (Association) since 1901, acting as the voice of Maine Doctors. Currently we are 220 members strong. The MOA supports the success of Doctor of Optometry and improves eye care for Maine. As a professional organization, the MOA provides membership the highest quality education, accessible and impactful network of diverse practitioners dedicated to protecting the patient doctor relationship. We support you every step of your career from student to lifetime member the MOA is there with you on your journey. Visit maine.aoa.org to contact the MOA.

