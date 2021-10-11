Little Keiki Bou-Tiki announces their new location

Customer at Disney World on Vacation

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have a new location at 3270 Suntree Blvd Suite 101B Melbourne, Florida 32940. Please make an appointment to stop by and see us. We're a family owned business that started at home in Melbourne Fl with two of us making the most adorable 1st birthday outfits ever! We've grown over the years to include all sorts of great products for you and your family. We offer unique birthday outfits, personalized baby gifts , newborn coming home outfits, tropical vacation apparel, family cruise wear and so much more. All of out items can be personalize and we do accept custom order requests.Little Keiki Bou-Tiki, is a small business located in Melbourne FL. We are a mother and daughter team who are passionate about creating unique outfits for your little one. We specialize in 1st birthday outfits but now offer handmade baby wear that is comfortable, made to last, and most of all fun! From our first custom order in 2012 to today, we have been making outfits for people all over the world.At LittleKeikiBouTiki, our primary goal is to create beautiful birthday outfits that enable children to have the best birthday outfits possible, creating lifelong memories for them and their parents. Our outfits are all designed and created in house, by me and made with an abundance of love and care, so for those who appreciate quality materials and cute designs, LittleKeikiBouTiki is the place to find the perfect 1st birthday outfit for your little one. Yes, 2nd and 3rd birthdays too!OUR PRODUCTSLittleKeikiBouTiki offers a wide array of custom-made birthday outfits and special occasion outfits. We are proud to announce the addition of our new line of baby items. We have started offering monogrammed baby gifts perfect for baby showers and new mom gifts . They come in both single items or adorable little gift sets that can include a romper, hat, bib, blanket and more. We offer many different designs to pick from. We are also expanding our product line to include newborn coming home outfits . So, whether you are looking for a beautiful ribbon trimmed 1st birthday outfit for your little girl, a super cute 1st birthday outfit for your little boy or even personalized t-shirts and holiday outfits and much more, we have it all for you!Our goal is to make you happy and proud of your purchase. When you purchase from us, you are buying a unique outfit as well as a product that will last. If for any reason, you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, please contact me within 48 hours of receipt and we will work together to resolve the issue. I want all my customers to be absolutely satisfied with their purchases.

Dakota on her 1st birthday dancing in her custom birthday outfit from littlekeikiboutiki.com