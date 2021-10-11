Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,693 in the last 365 days.

EIQhome.com Home Energy Shopping Experience Now Open Source

The Future of Total Home Energy Management

Making AI, Data-Driven, Personalized Shopping Experience Available to All

We hope this can serve as a powerful catalyst to spur transformational change in retail energy.”
— Dan Sullivan
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX – October 7, 2021 – EIQhome.com announced today that it is open sourcing its data-driven home energy shopping experience for those firms interested in disrupting the retail energy shopping experience by providing a more personalized and transparent experience for their users.

EIQhome Founder and CEO Dan Sullivan says, “One of our goals is to disrupt the retail energy industry by making the process of shopping for electricity incredibly simple, fast and transparent. By making the EIQhome shopping experience open source and free, we are putting our words into action. We hope this can serve as a powerful catalyst to spur transformational change in retail energy.”

The EIQhome shopping experience enables a personalized shopping experience by using a household’s unique usage data matched against any residential plan structure to calculate a personalized cost of that plan for that household. EIQhome uses the power of AI to present an immediate “Apples-to-Apples” comparison of plan costs so the household can make an informed decision that is based on their actual usage.

The EIQhome shopping experience makes obsolete the use of the controversial 500/1000/2000 kWh usage walls that are the basis of plan comparison in Texas. Many REP plans that present their rate to the customer at these usage levels deliver very different actual rates when applied to the consumer’s actual monthly usage. This leads to a great deal of confusion, frustration, and anger by many consumers. The EIQhome shopping experience resolves this issue.

To download a copy of the EIQhome source code, please visit https://EIQhome.com/Free


About EIQhome
EIQhome is based in Houston, TX and was founded by Dan Sullivan who has 20 years’ leadership experience in retail energy with major industry players Engie, Constellation Energy, Direct Energy, and high-profile energy start-ups GridPoint and Nextilty.

EIQhome is creating a movement to digitally transform and personalize consumers’ energy shopping experience and customer choice through reliable and timely access to consumers’ usage data.

EIQhome is currently serving all Texas ERCOT markets with plans to expand into other deregulated electricity markets in the US in 2022.

Dan Sullivan
EIQhome, LLC
+1 410-350-9531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

EIQhome.com Home Energy Shopping Experience Now Open Source

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.