Restored French Cottage in Bordeaux Wine Region to Auction Without Reserve

1 Le Begue, Monestier, 33220 France Restored French country cottage near Bergerac Versatile 2-residence floor plan Stunning terrace and pool overlooking vineyards Located in the Bordeaux winemaking region

In cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines, Le Bijou will auction with a reserve At or Above €750,000 in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNIITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A charming French cottage set against a rolling patchwork of Bordeaux vineyards, Le Bijou will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Tony Wells of French Domaines. Currently listed for €1.765 million, the property will sell with a €750 thousand Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16–23 November, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"I'm looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions yet again. Having worked alongside their team on several sales over the years, I know we’ll yet again identify the ideal buyer for another one-of-a-kind property,” said Wells. “Their database is unmatched, their staff are experts in their field, and their partnership with local agents provides an additional tool for agents and sellers.”

“For the buyer, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a property of this caliber for under 1M. Most importantly, the auction is the perfect venue for buyers to ensure they are paying market value as they will have to compete against one another in a transparent manner”, added Paulina Kimbel and Caitlin Keys, VPs of business development at Concierge Auctions.

Le Bijou, or “little jewel,” is a farmhouse-style cottage with old-world details: a natural stone, vintage brick hearths, stone floors, and exposed wood beams and trusses. The serene, romantic palette harkens back to a simpler time. The property has been carefully restored and offers the amenities and modern finishes of present day. The unique floor plan offers two residences, renovated kitchens and baths, and lots of light. This property is fitting for a getaway for family and friends, and has potential to use the second residence as an investment. Inside, the French doors open to an expansive terrace and resort-style pool overlooking the valley of vineyards. Mature landscaping surrounds a lush patch of grass for more play and entertaining space.

Additional features include nine bedrooms; seven bathrooms; wood-burning stoves; skylights; brick fireplaces; designer appliances; butcher-block countertops; heated swimming pool; views of the Bordeaux countryside and vineyards; new electrical, plumbing, and drainage systems; radiant heat.

Minutes from the town center and set at the border of the Dordogne and Gironde regions of southwestern France, Ligueux beckons wine lovers, gastronomes, outdoor enthusiasts, and those ready to sink into a slower pace of life. Wine cellars dot the rolling vineyards of this Bordeaux-producing region. The 16th-century Chateau des Vigiers with a top-ranked 27-hole golf course, spa, fitness center, and a Michelin star restaurant is only 5 minutes away.

Le Bijou is close to several bilingual schools which offer both the French and IGCSE curriculum. The medieval streets of Saint-Émilion are just 35 kilometers away (20 miles), or venture 30 minutes to explore the fine wine, gourmet cuisine, and chateaus and wood-timbered buildings around Bergerac. Alternatively, jet off to another destination from the Bergerac-Roumanière Airport. Bordeaux is only 1.5 hours away from Le Bijou with access to the TGV train and an international airport.

Le Bijou is available Thursday–Sunday from 2–5PM for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

