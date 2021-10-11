Verfacto's eCommerce analytics gets completely free
Verfacto, marketing analytics for eCommerce, has updated its subscription plans with a free tier. All basic features are included.
"The free tier is our way of saying thank you to all of our users for their support. It will get you up and running with all of the fundamentals of Verfacto, and you don't have to worry that your trial will end in a month.
On top of that, Verfacto customers are still welcome to try paid plans for as long as 30 days without any financial commitment. We are confident that you will find our features useful and will be happy to pay once you see value in our premium service. However, you may roll back to the free tier anytime,"—said Andrejus Sereika, Verfacto's CBDO.
Verfacto's free tier is an easy way to leverage your eCommerce data even if your budget is restricted. With all data unified in one place and represented in eCommerce dashboards, you can easily spot and improve sales conversion issues, understand your customers' behavior, segment customers, plan and track your marketing campaigns, and more.
"We want to remove barriers between our customers and their data. Our users are eShop owners and eCommerce marketers who want to benefit from data but don't have much time to spend on it. Verfacto is designed to give them insights and easily readable reports for better business and marketing decisions without spending hours digging through data,"—explained Mykolas Juodis, Marketing Lead at Verfacto.
VERFACTO FEATURES
# Ecommerce analytics
Live X-Ray of your eShop. Monitor health and stats of sales and marketing campaigns live in Verfacto Dashboard. All data is being constantly re-processed to give a full picture at any moment.
# Customer segmentation
Group customers as you like: from traditional RFM segments to complex but extra precise AI-generated segments. Want to do it your way? Add custom segments!
# Customer profiles
Your customers are not traffic—they are real persons. Understand them and treat them accordingly with rich customer profiles that include customer data from your eCommerce platform, behavioral data tracked by Verfacto, and full customer journeys.
# Cross-sell and upsell suggestions
Sell right products to the right customers. Set up high-performing email campaigns with a list of potential buyers for your products. See the exact time when each of the prospects has the highest chance to buy them.
# Advanced reporting
See exactly what you want with 60+ marketing metrics, dimensions, and filters applied to a unified dataset from eCommerce data, customer data, and behavioral data.
# LTV marketing
Develop a long-term marketing strategy based on customer lifetime value instead of chasing momentary KPIs.
# Behavioral targeting
Push visitors to action when they are ready. Reveal distinctive patterns in customers' behavior and anticipate their actions with on-site marketing tools.
Verfacto supports all popular eCommerce platforms via developer-free API integration, including WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento, Opencart, and Shopify. Custom platforms can also be connected upon request.
