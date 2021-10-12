DockMaster Wins SoftwareSuggest ’Great User Experience Award’ 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- DockMaster Software, an industry-leading marina management software system, has won a Great User Experience award for 2021, by SoftwareSuggest.
SoftwareSuggest is a leading software discovery and tech review platform, which award winners based on criteria such as usability, customer support and value for money.
A SoftwareSuggest Award is given to those whom they believe are exceptional in what they offer, and this achievement is a great testament to DockMaster’s continued success and is reflective of its impressive quality performance.
“It is because of the combined efforts of our customers and partners all that we have achieved this significant accolade,” says Kent Howard, President of DockMaster. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our valued clients, for your continuous support, input in our software, and confidence in us, always. We will continue to seek ways to enhance our services and do our part to help your business reach its maximum potential.”
DockMaster’s strategy involves working with clients through their customer portal, where clients can submit suggestions to the DockMaster team. By listening to the needs of clients and working directly with them to offer improved solutions, they have maintained a stellar reputation in the marine industry, year after year.
Matt Mayberry
SoftwareSuggest is a leading software discovery and tech review platform, which award winners based on criteria such as usability, customer support and value for money.
A SoftwareSuggest Award is given to those whom they believe are exceptional in what they offer, and this achievement is a great testament to DockMaster’s continued success and is reflective of its impressive quality performance.
“It is because of the combined efforts of our customers and partners all that we have achieved this significant accolade,” says Kent Howard, President of DockMaster. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our valued clients, for your continuous support, input in our software, and confidence in us, always. We will continue to seek ways to enhance our services and do our part to help your business reach its maximum potential.”
DockMaster’s strategy involves working with clients through their customer portal, where clients can submit suggestions to the DockMaster team. By listening to the needs of clients and working directly with them to offer improved solutions, they have maintained a stellar reputation in the marine industry, year after year.
Matt Mayberry
DockMaster
+1 561-969-2882
info@dockmaster.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn