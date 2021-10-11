Energy Efficient Windows Market 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Research Report by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Efficient Windows Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the global energy efficient windows market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, operating type, glazing type, component and end use also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Energy Efficient Windows Market Industry Definition and Application:
Energy efficient windows are advanced ventilation systems that provide greater protection from heat loss and heat gain to reduce the energy consumption of the entire building or complex. They are commonly available with low emissivity (low-E) coatings, double glazing, triple glazing, argon or krypton gas fillings, etc. Energy efficient windows can operate in various formats, including casement, fixed, sliding, awning, double-hung, hopper, etc. They also offer noise reduction capabilities and deflect ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding construction industry is one of the key factors driving the energy efficient windows market. Furthermore, the growing requirement for effective ventilation systems to reduce air conditioning costs and energy consumption is augmenting the product demand. Additionally, increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green building concepts are propelling the market growth. Moreover, there have been various technological advancements, including the launch of innovative windows integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the Internet of Things (IoT). These windows either automatically adjust or can be remotely changed through a smartphone application. Besides this, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Energy Efficient Windows Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, operating type, glazing type, component and end use.
Breakup by Operating Type:
Awning
Casement
Double-hung
Fixed
Hopper
Sliding
Breakup by Glazing Type:
Double Glazing
Triple Glazing
Others
Breakup by Component:
Frame
Glass
Hardware
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
Who are the Major Energy Efficient Windows Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Andersen Corporation, Builders Firstsource Inc., Deceuninck NV, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.), Schott AG, The REHAU Group, VKR Holding A/S and YKK Corporation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
