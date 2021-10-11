Charles Cotugno Photography Creating Images to Support Women Veterans Transition into the Civilian Workforce

One of Seattle’s leading headshot photographers is creating images to support women military veterans in a unique way.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner of Charles Cotugno Photography announced today that he has completed a new collection of portraits to support women veterans in their transition from the military to the civilian workforce.

“I consider it a privilege and honor to utilize my professional photography skills and ability to assist veterans in what can be a difficult transition into the civilian workforce,” said Charlie Cotugno, owner and spokesperson for Charles Cotugno Photography. “In addition to this work, I also create headshots for transitioning military personnel to use for their LinkedIn profiles and other social media in order to begin their civilian careers.”

When it comes to creating images to support women veterans transition from the military to the civilian workforce, Cotugno explained that he is working with The Redefining You Foundation. The foundation aims to be the primary resource and first national model to concentrate on the concerns specifically connected to servicewomen, woman veterans, and military spouses when leaving military service.

Cotugno’s effort to create images to support women veterans' transition into the civilian workforce comes on the heels of him recently creating headshots to assist organizations with retention and team building amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the challenges employers face post-COVID is reestablishing a welcoming and positive environment for employees returning to the workplace.

“It gives me great joy to help people feel better about themselves and their work environment by creating professional images for them,” Cotugno said. “Something this simple can bring teams together, encourage collaboration, and lead to increased productivity.”

For more information, please visit cotugnophoto.com/contact.

About Charles Cotugno Photography

Charlie is a freelance commercial, portrait, and performance photographer based in Seattle, WA. During his twenty-five plus year career, he’s photographed people from every walk of life including businesspeople, performers, the famous, and the infamous.

Contact Details:

126 SW 148th St., Ste. C100, #179

Seattle, WA 98166

United States