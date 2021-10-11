Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Report 2021: Share, Growth, Analysis, Industry Size and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled,“ Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global push-to-talk over cellular market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) refers to the technological solution that facilitates two-way communication across the telecommunication sector. It involves the use of wireless network devices, such as walkie-talkies and smartphones, that provide an unlimited network range. Apart from this, it also offers numerous advanced functions, including information protocol (IP)-based interoperability, mobile workforce management, automatic pairing and group messaging.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/push-to-talk-over-cellular-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the telecommunication industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the sector are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-computing services with push-to-talk over cellular solutions to facilitate real-time communication is gaining prominence among the end users. Moreover, the widespread adoption of PoC by defense groups due to the increasing incidences of geographical tensions across the globe is contributing to the market growth further.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• AT&T Inc.
• Azetti Networks
• Bell Canada
• KYOCERA Corporation
• Mobile Tornado (Intechnology plc)
• Motorola Solutions Inc.
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
• Simoco Wireless Solutions (Team Telecom Group Limited)
• Sonim Technologies Inc
• Verizon Communications Inc.
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AIjw9R
The report has segmented the market based on connectivity type, component and application.
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
• 3G
• 4G
• Wi-Fi
• Others
Breakup by Component:
• Equipment
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Application:
• Public Safety and Security
• Construction
• Energy and Utility
• Transportation and Logistics
• Manufacturing
• Government and Defense
• Travel and Hospitality
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Browse Other Reports:
• Algae Products Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/algae-products-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-growth-and-forecast/
• Security Testing Market Report, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/security-testing-market-report-industry-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/
• Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-share-size-trends-and-forecast/
• Ablation Devices Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/ablation-devices-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast/
• Anticoagulants Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/anticoagulants-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast/
• Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/patient-handling-equipment-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Precast Concrete Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/precast-concrete-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Intraoperative Imaging Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/intraoperative-imaging-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Metal Foil Tapes Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/metal-foil-tapes-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-demand-and-forecast/
• Smart Stadium Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/smart-stadium-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) refers to the technological solution that facilitates two-way communication across the telecommunication sector. It involves the use of wireless network devices, such as walkie-talkies and smartphones, that provide an unlimited network range. Apart from this, it also offers numerous advanced functions, including information protocol (IP)-based interoperability, mobile workforce management, automatic pairing and group messaging.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/push-to-talk-over-cellular-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the telecommunication industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the sector are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-computing services with push-to-talk over cellular solutions to facilitate real-time communication is gaining prominence among the end users. Moreover, the widespread adoption of PoC by defense groups due to the increasing incidences of geographical tensions across the globe is contributing to the market growth further.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• AT&T Inc.
• Azetti Networks
• Bell Canada
• KYOCERA Corporation
• Mobile Tornado (Intechnology plc)
• Motorola Solutions Inc.
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
• Simoco Wireless Solutions (Team Telecom Group Limited)
• Sonim Technologies Inc
• Verizon Communications Inc.
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AIjw9R
The report has segmented the market based on connectivity type, component and application.
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
• 3G
• 4G
• Wi-Fi
• Others
Breakup by Component:
• Equipment
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Application:
• Public Safety and Security
• Construction
• Energy and Utility
• Transportation and Logistics
• Manufacturing
• Government and Defense
• Travel and Hospitality
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Browse Other Reports:
• Algae Products Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/algae-products-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-growth-and-forecast/
• Security Testing Market Report, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/security-testing-market-report-industry-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/
• Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-share-size-trends-and-forecast/
• Ablation Devices Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/ablation-devices-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast/
• Anticoagulants Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/anticoagulants-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast/
• Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/patient-handling-equipment-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Precast Concrete Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/precast-concrete-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Intraoperative Imaging Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/intraoperative-imaging-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast/
• Metal Foil Tapes Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/metal-foil-tapes-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-demand-and-forecast/
• Smart Stadium Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/smart-stadium-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com