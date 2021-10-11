Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Grows At Rate Of 33% Through 2021

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the drugs for erectile dysfunction market is expected to grow from $3.76 billion in 2020 to $4.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Drastic increase in the number of chronic diseases drives the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market consists of sales of ED drugs and related services. Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or keep up penile erection in men.

Trends In The Global Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market

New drug delivery techniques such as the use of pellets and creams are being implemented by many companies in the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Pellets and creams will have more efficacy and performance in erectile dysfunction, and these are also more effective and safer to use. These benefits from drug delivery techniques will increase the scope of erectile dysfunction drugs market. For example, in 2019, Futura Medical, an UK based healthcare company, announced the development of a gel product, named MED2005 as a therapeutic treatment for erectile dysfunction.

Global Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market Segments:

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is further segmented:

By Drugs: Sildenafil Citrate, Mirodenafil, Vardenafil

By End users: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Mode of Administration: Oral, Topical, Injections

By Geography: The global drugs for erectile dysfunction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drugs for erectile dysfunction market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drugs for erectile dysfunction market, drugs for erectile dysfunction market share, drugs for erectile dysfunction market players, drugs for erectile dysfunction market segments and geographies, drugs for erectile dysfunction market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market Organizations Covered: Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer, Bayer AG, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Vivus.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

