Global Dryers Market Size And Dryers Market Growth Opportunities

Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the dryers market is expected to grow from $12.05 billion in 2020 to $12.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. Technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the market for dryers in the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Dryers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3816&type=smp

The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

Trends In The Global Dryers Market

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified dryers use 20% less energy than a standard washing machine.

Global Dryers Market Segments:

The global dryer market is further segmented:

By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Other Types

By Type Of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Others

By End User: Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Dryers Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dryers-global-market-report

Dryers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dryers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dryers market, dryers market share, dryers market players, dryers market segments and geographies, dryers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dryers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Dryers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dryers Market Organizations Covered: Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, Conair, Fridja, CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES, Electrolux, Jiffy Steamer, Sears, Asko, Crosslee, Midea, Miele, Smeg, Gorenje, Amana, Frigidaire, Maytag, Indesit, Zanussi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Dryers Global Market Report 2021:

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Product (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales), By Technology (Top Load, Front Load), By Application (Residential, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/washing-machines-global-market-report

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers), By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Retail, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer), By Type Of Vent (Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Online), By End User (Commercial, Residential)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-dryers-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/