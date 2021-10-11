Microdermabrasion Devices Market : Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Microdermabrasion Devices Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The global microdermabrasion devices market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Microdermabrasion devices refer to the mechanical exfoliation equipment used to improve the texture of the skin and reduce the appearance of superficial blemishes. They are generally available in crystal-tipped and diamond-tipped variants that contain specialized applicators equipped with an abrasive surface to remove impurities by gently rubbing the skin. Microdermabrasion devices utilize fine particles of non-toxic sodium bicarbonate or aluminum oxide with vacuum for drawing out debris and pollutants with suction. This process further stimulates collagen production to reduce the signs of aging while rejuvenating the skin. Consequently, microdermabrasion devices find widespread applications in treating wrinkles, sun damage, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, hyperpigmentation, melasma, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Microdermabrasion Devices Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of skin diseases caused by excessive exposure to UV rays, dirt, pollutants, chemicals, etc., is oneof the key factors driving the microdermabrasion devices market. Moreover, the escalating demand for pain-free and minimally invasive (MI) cosmetic procedures for self-grooming and maintaining overall aesthetics is further bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, microdermabrasion devices are being increasingly utilized in hospitals and clinics for various skin beautification procedures, to reduce blackheads and close enlarged pores, for treating dullness, acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, etc. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of portable and at-home exfoliation kits and devices, which are highly effective, safe, convenient to use, etc., is expected to fuel the microdermabrasion devices market over the forecasted period.
Microdermabrasion Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Altair Instruments, Bio-Therapeutic Computers Pvt. Ltd., Dermaglow, DermaMed Solutions, ImageDerm Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microderm GLO, PMD Beauty, Silhouet-Tone and Skin for Life.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application and end user.
Breakup by Type:
Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices
Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices
Breakup by Application:
Acne and Scars
Photo Damage
Anti-Aging
Hyperpigmentation
Stretch Marks
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospital
Dermatology Clinics
Home Use
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here