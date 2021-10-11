Aarna Networks Joins the Linux Foundation Networking Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) Project
As a software company leading in the 5G and edge computing app management space, Aarna Networks will offer its expertise to create a truly open edge ecosystemSAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, Inc., an innovative open source company in the 5G and edge computing management software space, announced today that it has joined the Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestration Platform (EMCO) project in Linux Foundation Networking. The goal of the EMCO project is to create a universal control plane that helps organizations to securely connect and deploy workloads across public clouds, private clouds and edge locations, with end to end inter-application communication enabled.
“Orchestrating distributed cloud native applications across edge, core, and public clouds is a relatively new requirement. For this reason, there is a paucity of solutions—open source or proprietary. EMCO is a brand new, born in the edge solution that can perform intent based orchestration of complex distributed cloud native applications across multiple heterogeneous Kubernetes clusters,” said Sriram Rupanagunta, co-founder and SVP Engineering at Aarna Networks. “Now that EMCO is part of Linux Foundation Networking, the project will attract more contributors and gain visibility across a large set of end users.“
As a seed code contributor to the EMCO project, three Aarna contributors have upstreamed roughly 544 files, 30,000 lines of code, and 150 commits that were developed over the course of the last six months. Aarna will continue to be an active contributor to the EMCO project and will collaborate with other participating companies such as Intel, Nokia, TechMahindra, Calsoft, Verizon, Equinix, Cango Networks, Samsung, Amdocs, and Huawei.
“We are honored to become the new home of the Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) project,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “As we work collaboratively to build out an open source end to end stack across 5G, contributions like those of Aarna Networks’ are integral to the future of networking.”
EMCO is a key part of the Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) software distribution that performs orchestration, lifecycle management, automated service assurance, and network slicing on cloud native 5G network services and edge computing applications. EMCO is used by AMCOP for intent based orchestration of the application and the associated multi-cluster networking.
A number of 5G demos based on AMCOP can be viewed at bit.ly/AMCOPDEMOS and to learn more about AMCOP, please visit aarnanetworks.com/amcop.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
