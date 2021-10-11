Rutland Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2021 1921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blue Star Drive Ira, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew Carlson
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/10/2021, at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance on Blue Star Drive in Ira, VT. Investigation revealed Carlson placed a family or household member in fear for their safety and previously assaulted them. Carlson was taken into custody and processed at the Rutland Barracks. Carlson was released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in court on 10/11/21 to answer the charge of Second Degree Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - NO
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.