Rutland Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2021 1921 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blue Star Drive Ira, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Matthew Carlson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/10/2021, at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance on Blue Star Drive in Ira, VT. Investigation revealed Carlson placed a family or household member in fear for their safety and previously assaulted them. Carlson was taken into custody and processed at the Rutland Barracks. Carlson was released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in court on 10/11/21 to answer the charge of Second Degree Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - NO

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.