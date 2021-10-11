Liam Payne Drops World’s First Immersive Web AR Lyric Video

Award-Winning Artist Liam Payne creates a new experience for listeners all over the world

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liam Payne continues to push boundaries on innovation in music with his newest partnership with POWSTER and UMG. His new release ‘Sunshine’ featured in Disney’s 'Ron’s Gone Wrong' will be the world’s first lyric video in Web AR.

Audiences everywhere can experience the song in a new way by being immersed in the lyrics as the words from ‘Sunshine’ shine all around them. The newest innovation in Web AR makes it possible to use the activation using only your browser with no app download necessary.

POWSTER, a creative agency known for its innovative use of AR, continued to explore the limits of web browser based augmented reality by integrating motion typography, enhanced lighting and textures to level up the creative experience and bring audiences a fresh take on a lyric video.

The music video features an introduction from Liam, encouraging fans to interact with the new song lyrics as they animate right in front of them in colorful, stylized, playful augmented reality.

Visit https://sunshinear.liampayneofficial.com/ to place the lyrics in your favorite environment and create your own customized, shareable AR lyric video for Liam Payne’s “Sunshine”.

About POWSTER

POWSTER, part of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is an award-winning interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors including all five major studios, streamers, broadcasters, brands and various major music labels globally. POWSTER’s platform enables over eight million consumers a week to discover cinema showtimes on official movie websites. POWSTER develops creative and engaging content such as music videos, websites, interactive experiences, and more. POWSTER has headquarters in both Los Angeles and London. To learn more, visit us at http://www.powster.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Liam Payne - Sunshine (AR Lyric Video)