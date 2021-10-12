Global Online Retailer SHEIN Supports Emerging Australian Fashion Designers
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular online fashion e-tailer SHEIN has launched its highly successful designer collaboration program SHEIN X in Australia, giving emerging local fashion designers an opportunity to showcase their creations to millions of fashion lovers worldwide.
Already firmly established in other countries including the USA, Spain, Canada and Ukraine this is the first time the SHEIN X program has incorporated Australian designers with creations from eight successful applicants from around the country recently launching online.
“We’re excited to support local and emerging Australian talent by giving them the opportunity to showcase their creations to a global fashion audience.
“SHEIN X allows designers to do what they do best, designing and creating, while SHEIN manages the manufacturing, marketing and selling.” says SHEIN Country Head ANZ and Canada, Ted Wang.
“As a young emerging designer it’s really difficult to break into the industry and get noticed so I’m thrilled to have my designs featured on the SHEIN website and showcased to a global audience. This sort of exposure is a dream come true,” says QUT fashion design graduate Aurelia Kristie.
SHEIN manufactures, markets and sells the successful designs on its global website with the young designers getting a percentage of profits from sales and keeping ultimate ownership of their designs.
The successful designers were selected based on the submission of their design portfolios.
Australian SHEIN X Designers
Stella Chan: https://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Stella-Chan-sc-00653333.html
Nicole Candeloro: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-NICOLE-CANDELORO-sc-00655551.html
Brydie Rae Farrell: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Brydie-Rae-Farrell-sc-00655561.html
Ishara Gamage: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Ishara-Gamage-sc-00655594.html
Aurelia Kristie: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Aurelia-Kristie-sc-00655595.html
Lydia Jiang: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Lydia-Jiang-sc-00657821.html
EVIE XU: https://www.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-EVIE-XU-sc-00657747.html
Sara Pollock: http://au.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-pol-LOCK-sc-00657757.html
-ends-
About SHEIN X:
SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. SHEIN X offers emerging talent the opportunity to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.
The platform will amplify the designer’s product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).
To sign up for SHEIN X go to shein.top/sheinxapply
For media enquiries please contact:
Amanda Jacobson
E: amanda@effieandco.com.au
M: 0411 265 646
Stephanie Carden
About SHEIN X:
SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. SHEIN X offers emerging talent the opportunity to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.
The platform will amplify the designer’s product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).
To sign up for SHEIN X go to shein.top/sheinxapply
