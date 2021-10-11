Submit Release
Columbia County Officer Involved Critical Incident

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Town of Scott, Wis. that occurred in the afternoon of Sunday, October 10, 2021.

 

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a field near Hwy 33 in the Town of Scott for a reported suicidal subject. The subject was armed with a weapon. Deputies negotiated with the subject until the subject pointed their weapon at law enforcement. Three deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject. EMS was on standby and law enforcement immediately provided medical care to the subject.

 

The subject was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

 

No other individuals were injured during this incident.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

