Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market To Reach USD 327.50 billion by 2028, At Growth Rate of 5.5% : StratisticsMRC

Asia Pacific is going to have high growth in Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market during the forecast period owing to rise in population, growing penetration of retail networks.”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is accounted for $213.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $327.50 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Recyclability of paper & paperboard, rise in government initiatives to avoid plastic wastes and increase in consumer awareness regarding sustainable packaging material are driving the market growth. However, technological obsolescence and high cost of production are hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the widespread adoption of paper-based packaging products by the food manufacturers. Moreover, rise in introduction of various packaged food products coupled with growing consumer preference for such products owing to an increasingly busy lifestyle is expected to favour the growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market include Amcor Plc, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, DS Smith, Grigeo, Gulf Carton Factory Company, International Paper Co, Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd., Mondi Group, Premier Packaging Products, Safe Corrugated Containers Pvt. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp, Sonoco Products Co, WestRock Co. and Yoj Pack Kraft.
Types Covered:
• Boxboard
• Container Board
• Corrugated Box
• Flexible Paper Packaging
• Kraft Paperboard
• Paperboard
Grades Covered:
• Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
• Folding Box Board (FBB)
• Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
• Label Paper
• Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
• White Line Chipboard (WLC)
• Other Grades
Pulping Methods Covered:
• Chemical Pulping
• Mechanical Pulping
• Combined Process
Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
