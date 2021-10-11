Membrane Separation Technology Market To Reach USD43.63 billion by 2027, At Growth Rate of 9.2%: StratisticsMRC
Stratistics MRC report, Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Membrane Separation Technology Market is accounted for $21.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $43.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high cost for the adoption of membrane filters is restraining the market growth.
Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand as this technology is used for microbial removal, desalination of sea water, wastewater treatment of water from industries etc. The two major membrane processes used are Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nano Filtration (NF). By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the extensive usage of this technology in medical & pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and chemical processing sectors in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Membrane Separation Technology Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Axeon Water Technologies, Corning Inc, GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Filtration, Hyflux Ltd, Inge GmbH, Koch Membranes Systems Inc, Merck Millipore, Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydranautics), Pall Corporation, Pentair PLC, The 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company and Toray Industries Inc.
Type of Materials Covered:
• Non-Polymeric Membranes
• Polymeric Membranes
Technologies Covered:
• Micro Filtration (MF)
• Nano Filtration (NF)
• Reverse Osmosis (RO)
• Ultra Filtration (UF)
Applications Covered:
• Industrial Gas Processing
• Industry Processing
• Medical & Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverage
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
