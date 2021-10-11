Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 30.71 billion by 2027
Stratistics MRC report, Medical Gases and Equipment Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market is accounted for $15.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, implementation of the industry friendly regulations and increasing research in the field of biotechnology are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as limited healthcare reimbursement and stringent regulatory process are hampering the market growth.
On the contrary of the product, the medical gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the large usage of oxygen gas because of rising number of people effecting from respiratory diseases and undergoing from emergency medical care. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in the developing healthcare industry, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as well as growth in the healthcare infrastructure.
Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Gases and Equipment Market include The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), SOL SPA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Rotarex S.A., Praxair, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Amico Corporation, Gentec Corporation, GCE Holding, Atlas Copco AB, Medical Gas Solutions Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., SCI Analytical and Air Liquide.
Products Covered:
• Medical Gas
• Medical Gas Equipment
• Biological Atmospheres
Applications Covered:
• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research
• Diagnostics
• Therapeutic
• Other Applications
End Users Covered:
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Emergency Services
• Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
• Biotechnology Industry
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Home Healthcare
• Academic Institutes and Research Institutes
Medical Gases And Equipment Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
