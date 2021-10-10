Vezbi Partners With Micro-Apps.io to Become Super App
Businesses will be able to launch their own app on Vezbi at a fraction of the cost and time to develop a traditional app.
Micro-apps will become the standard for many businesses.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vezbi App will start hosting micro-apps through Micro-Apps.io. With micro-apps, businesses will be able to launch their own app at a fraction of the cost and time to develop a traditional app.
Micro-apps are typically single-purpose fast loading apps hosted on a Super App. One of the biggest advantages of having a micro-app is the ability to tap into the user base and ecosystem of a Super App.
“Micro-apps will become the standard for many businesses. On our platform, businesses such as restaurants, cafés, and hair salons will be able to launch their own customized digital loyalty and rewards app in a matter of minutes,” says Isaac Chan, Director of Marketing.
ABOUT VEZBI
Vezbi was created to give users access to multiple features and services within a single app. For more information, please contact micro-apps@vezbi.com.
