Alessa Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alessa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company developing implantable drug delivery systems focused on sustained delivery of drugs to solid organ tumors, announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with an affiliate of Janssen Research & Development, LLC. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
John Maroney, the CEO of Alessa, remarked, “We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Janssen and about the potential for our platform technology of sustained local delivery for the early interception and treatment of cancer, and other solid organ diseases.”
Alessa’s first clinical product, Biolen® technology, consists of multiple implants containing a hormonal therapy agent such as bicalutamide. Clinicians insert the implants into the prostate through a minimally invasive approach similar to prostate biopsy. The company has conducted a First-in-Patient study in Australia and New Zealand and has an open IND approval for a Phase 1 study with the National Cancer Institute.
About Alessa Therapeutics
Founded in 2018 by Dr. Pamela Munster and based on technology developed at the UCSF, Alessa Therapeutics is a privately held company focusing on developing selective and sustained localized drug delivery for early interception of cancer. Alessa is financed by Mission Bay Capital and BioInnovation Capital (now Mission Biocapital: https://www.missionbiocapital.com/). For more information on Alessa Therapeutics, visit www.alessatherapeutics.com or email alessa@alessatherapeutics.com.
