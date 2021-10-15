Upcoming Amp Elmore Black Film "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy" Covers Memphis Racism, White Supremacy, Elvis and Karate

The term Rock N Roll is a Black Term it meant Sex in the Black Community. White Cleveland D J Alan Freed by way of his radio show, he popularized it and redefined it. Once slang for sex, it came to mean a new form of music. He introduced Black Music to White America

What is important about this story that many Whites name this song the 1st Rock and Roll Song. This song was 1st performed in "Orange Mound" at the W.C. Handy Theatre on Park Ave. As a youth Elvis would visit Orange Mound to partake in the youth Talent Show.