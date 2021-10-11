Professor Ira Ellman Discusses the Decades Long Tsunami Created by Unsubstantiated Data
Recidivism Tsunami has flooded America with 1-Million individuals required to register
An error doesn't become a mistake until you refuse to correct it.”ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Ira Ellman and his wife, Tara researched the highly touted and often quoted, but untrue, high recidivism rate of 80% among those required to register. Professor Ellman will share the results of their research in 'Frightening and High' as well as his newly released paper 'When Animus Matters and Sex Offense Underreporting Does Not: The Sex Offender Registry Regime.'
— Orlando Aloysius Battista
Which U.S. Supreme Court justices used the junk science without hesitation? Several years after this error was uncovered what has been done to correct it?
Professor Ellman will also discuss issues relative to his When Animus Matters paper.
In Romer v. Evans the Court drew a constitutional distinction between civil laws enacted for a broad public purpose that justifies “the incidental disadvantages they impose on certain persons,” and laws that have “the peculiar property of imposing a broad and undifferentiated disability on a single named group”. Laws of the second kind “raise the inevitable inference that the disadvantage imposed is born of animosity toward the class of persons affected.” The difficulty lies in deciding when the inference properly becomes a conclusion that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause. The more sweeping and unusual the burdens imposed on the targeted group, the more difficult it may be to discern a common policy explaining them other than the forbidden purpose of harming their targets. At some point, the animus inference becomes strong enough to require scrutiny of the laws’ purported rationale, including whether it has any actual basis in fact.
Pre-register now for The WAR Room Zoom Meeting on Tuesday, October 12th. You will then receive an email with the link which will allow you to join the meeting. Please join about 10 to 15 minutes prior to starting time of 7 PM CT Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Professor Ira Ellman's Biography:
J.D., University of California, Berkeley (1973)
Charles J. Merriam Distinguished Professor of Law
Affiliate Professor of Psychology
Faculty Fellow, Center for Law, Science & Innovation
Professor Ellman served as a law clerk for Justice William O. Douglas of the United States Supreme Court, as a legislative aide to Senator Adlai Stevenson III, and a consultant to the California legislature. He also practiced law in San Francisco. Professor Ellman is currently Distinguished Affiliated Scholar at the Center for the Study of Law and Society, University of California at Berkeley.
Vicki Henry
WAR Family Foundation
+1 800-311-3764
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn