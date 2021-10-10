Governor Newsom Takes Final Action of 2021 Legislative Session

Published: Oct 09, 2021

2021 legislation bolsters the California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today took action on the final bills of the 2020-21 legislative session, a session that advanced the Governor’s historic California Comeback Plan. In partnership with the Legislature, the Administration has taken bold action and made historic investments to address the state’s most persistent challenges to best ensure that every Californian, regardless of their race or zip code, can thrive:

Providing Immediate Relief for those Hardest Hit by COVID-19

Confronting the Homelessness & Housing Affordability Crisis

Transforming Public Schools as Gateways for Opportunity

Building Infrastructure for the Next Century

Combating Wildfires & Tackling Climate Change

Some of the California Comeback Plan’s most ambitious achievements include the most robust small business relief package in the country, unprecedented direct financial and rent relief for Californians, the largest increase in homeless housing in state history, universal Pre-K, and a historic $15 billion climate package to tackle wildfire and drought challenges and advance California’s nation-leading climate agenda.

“In a time when the state and country are more divided than ever, this legislative session reminds us what we can accomplish together. I am thankful for our partners in the state Legislature who furthered our efforts to tackle the state’s most persistent challenges – together, we took action to address those challenges head-on, implementing historic legislation and the California Comeback Plan to hit fast forward on our state’s recovery,” said Governor Newsom. “What we’re doing here in California is unprecedented in both nature and scale. We will come back from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

Taking on California’s Most Persistent Challenges

In the final action of this legislative session, Governor Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

