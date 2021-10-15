Skagit Boys and Girls Clubs Launch After-School Mentor Program
Mentor Program for Skagit Kids Works to Provide Integration and Support
It has been genuinely inspiring to help kids experiment creatively, shine in their brilliance, and grow their confidence”MOUNT VERNON, WA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County in Washington State is pleased to announce the launch of its Club Mentor Program. The Initiative aims to increase the number of positive adult role models in the lives of the youth served at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County as well as overall volunteer engagement, which decreased due to impacts of Covid-19.
— Rebecca P. Murray
A Club Mentor is someone who shows regular, committed engagement over a period of time during the school year or summer camp. At minimum, Club Mentors commit to one hour twice monthly at the Club location of their choice. By showing up regularly, the mentor becomes a trusted resource to the kids and can introduce them to concepts and experiences to discover new skills and interests.
Local business owner, Rebecca P. Murray, became the Club's first official mentor last Spring. Murray used her recently published book, 'The Bird and The Hippo,' as the basis for a play, directing a small group of budding thespians to produce it for Club members. "My experience as a Kid Club Mentor has been a fantastic growth opportunity," said Murray. "It has been genuinely inspiring to help kids experiment creatively, shine in their brilliance, and grow their confidence."
Murray continues mentoring this Fall through a bi-weekly improv class that focuses on spontaneous ensemble theatre. Adult mentors like Murray are seen as meeting the primary program objective, Passion Meets Purpose, through sharing their talents with Club youth.
Those interested in becoming a Club Mentor in Skagit County, can fill out a Volunteer & Mentoring Application, visit Skagit Boys and Girls Club website: https://skagitclubs.org/club-mentor/ or by contacting Dena Kindred at 360-419-3723 x129 or via email at dena.kindred@skagitclubs.org.
Club Mentors undergo an extensive onboarding process that includes an online application, interview, background check, safety, and program training, as well as an orientation before beginning mentoring in a Clubhouse. If you are interested in similar opportunities in your area, please reach out to your local Boys & Girls Club.
About Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County
MISSION: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Our Clubs provide a safe, fun, and positive space for youth ages 6-18 to thrive in where they engage in Targeted Programs, focusing on our Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. We are committed to reflecting our Club Values of Fun, Respect, Integrity, Community, and Acceptance.
Dena Kindred
Skagit Boys and Girls Club
+1 360-419-3723 ext. 129
dena.kindred@skagitclubs.org