VRdirect Launches Operations In The United States, Names Reza Pahl As Head Of U.S. Operations

VRdirect, a German-based startup, is opening up operations in the United States in an effort to expand its enterprise client base.

VRdirect’s software platform has connected Europe’s biggest companies to the metaverse. Now it heads Stateside looking to do the same for enterprise users.

This is the first step towards becoming a truly global company with a unique solution that can turn anyone into a virtual reality creator with ease.”” — Dr. Rolf Illenberger - VRdirect’s Managing Director