VRdirect Launches Operations In The United States, Names Reza Pahl As Head Of U.S. Operations
VRdirect’s software platform has connected Europe’s biggest companies to the metaverse. Now it heads Stateside looking to do the same for enterprise users.
This is the first step towards becoming a truly global company with a unique solution that can turn anyone into a virtual reality creator with ease.””CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRdirect (www.vrdirect.com), a three-year old startup software company that has brought VR solutions to some of Europe’s biggest corporate powers, is opening up shop in the United States, establishing itself as a legal entity and launching its first North American office in Chicago, Illinois.
— Dr. Rolf Illenberger - VRdirect’s Managing Director
“As the needs of our enterprise users have changed, our business has learned to adapt and grow with their desires,” said Dr. Rolf Illenberger, VRdirect’s Managing Director. “We have worked with major companies who not only have done business in Europe, but in the Americas, Asia and South America as well. This is the first step towards becoming a truly global company with a unique solution that can turn anyone into a virtual reality creator with ease.”
As part of the operational expansion for VRdirect, the company has named Reza Pahl as its Head of U.S. Operations. Mr. Pahl joined the company in April in a Business Development role and has had previous experience as both a VR/AR Developer and VR Software Engineer for 321 Next Reality and Govred Technology. Mr. Pahl is based in the Chicago area and is an engineering graduate of Michigan State University.
VRdirect enables corporations, agencies and content creators the ability to create, manage and publish VR projects in a matter of minutes, to almost any smartphone, with a simple drag-and-drop interface that requires no pre-existing skills or experience. Projects can be published in and updated in real-time and distributed to any device globally using VRdirect’s Cloud Infrastructure.
In just 36 months, VRdirect has built up experience working with some of Europe’s biggest companies including Siemens, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile in the States) and Nestlé on everything from white-labeled B2C VR platforms and interactive showrooms, to onboarding programs and museum tours.. While the metaverse has focused on dynamic person-to-person user experience, VRdirect has focused on practical solutions to pressing corporate needs during the COVID 19 pandemic.
VRdirect’s use cases range from Virtual Exhibits, to Training & Education, and Marketing & Sales use cases. The platform, much like PowerPoint or Word, can be used across an entire organization using 360° images or videos or 3D software. VRdirect lets users create interactive experiences and distribute them to VR apps on iOS, Android, Oculus or any website instantaneously. Meaning that a personal or corporate VR library can be built in no time.
VRdirect will make its first North American in-person appearance at AWE USA from November 9-11, 2021 (Booth #1051) in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vrdirect.com.
About VRdirect:
VRdirect brings virtual reality to the heart of any company by allowing users to create, manage and publish VR projects in a matter of minutes, to almost any smartphone. Founded in 2018, VRdirect’s partners now include some of the biggest companies in Europe including Siemens, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile in the States) and Nestlé, all of whom have discovered the creative potential, cost savings and ease of use of VRdirect’s platform. For more information, visit www.vrdirect.com.
Jake Dee
Media Relations - VRdirect
jake.dee@vrdirect.com