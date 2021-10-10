Meaco Konnect Bridges Community & Businesses Together With New Website Launch Announcing Post COVID Services
At MEACO Konnect, we desire to serve our communities and change people’s lives for the rest of their lives.”MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Darryl Munden, CEO MEACO Konnect
The new MEACO (Making a difference through Economically Advanced Communities and Organizations) Konnect website, www.meacokonnect.com, supports developing communities by identifying and resolving challenges with enterprise solutions.
This new website shares the MEACO Konnect ecosystem and how they are solving gaps in underserved communities to help people make better decisions, build better products and create better experiences for everyone.
The launch of the new website for MEACO Konnect will expand its ability to meet economic, technological and workforce demands by supporting business development, launching key public health and safety initiatives and by serving the community. Areas of focus include; Community Health & Wellness, Public Safety, Economic Development, Technology, and Training & Certification.
With an inaugural focus on the underserved communities in the United States, the mission is to implement socially responsible and environmentally sustainable economic development in the United States, Latin America, Middle East, and North Africa.
Meaco Konnect has invited visitors to explore the new website at meacokonnect.com to learn more about our service offerings and partners organizations supporting the ecosystem.
Arold Jacques
Meaco Konnect
+1 301-744-9120
press@meacokonnect.com
