True North, New Executive Coaching Firm, Guides Professionals to Discover Their Best Future

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• Following the aftermath of COVID, DC professionals are seeking meaning and purpose in their lives and careers;

• Recent surveys by Indeed and other organizations suggest that as many as 2/3 of workers have experienced burnout and are seeking a new direction;

• True North Executive Coaching is launching today and accepting new clients seeking new direction and a balanced work-life approach.

True North Executive Coaching based in Del Ray launched today. The organization is focused on supporting talented professionals develop their management skills to advance career, life and overall wellness.

As busy professionals sought new home-life balance during the pandemic, True North Executive Coaching’s founder and president, Mara Benner, with more than 25 years in corporate, nonprofit association and governmental advocacy leadership, met this increasing need in the community. She combines her career background with her work at the GW Center for Integrative Medicine where she focuses on overall wellbeing, including aligning an individual’s mind, body and spirit for personal success. Benner guides professionals interested to explore meaning and purpose, values, stress management techniques and integrative approaches to wellness while also seeking to improve their performance and career success at work.

“Every successful sports athlete has a coach,” states Benner, “The same is true for professionals. And now with the pandemic, individuals want to explore more deeply his or her own overall wellbeing – mind, body and spirit.” For those interested in a new direction, request a complimentary virtual consult at www.truenorthexecutivecoaching.com.