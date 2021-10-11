ATX Driving Ecosystem to Advance 1.8GHz HFC Amplifier Development
HFC equipment provider is working closely with MSOs and component makers to facilitate seamless DOCSIS 4.0 adoption
ATX has been sharing information and harnessing the knowledge of diverse RF experts to accelerate and enhance the development of our 1.8GHz amplifier product portfolio.”ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, will share at this week’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo the latest progress and results from its collaboration with cable operators and component manufacturers for the purpose of developing 1.8GHz amplifiers that enable MSOs to cost-efficiently migrate to DOCSIS® 4.0 technology while leveraging their existing infrastructure and with minimal disruption to their networks.
— Dan Whalen, CEO of ATX Networks
A market-validated and leading supplier of 1.2GHz amplifiers that enable MSOs to maximize the capabilities of DOCSIS 3.1, ATX has been working closely with ecosystem partners over the past two years to drive performance requirements, define new product features, create system designs and perform much of the testing and due diligence required to enable cable operators to evolve the performance of their HFC networks to support the next version of DOCSIS without incurring the costs of a major rebuild.
In addition to being a foundational contributor to CableLabs’ DOCSIS 4.0 specification, ATX is deeply involved in ongoing HFC amplifier standards activities. The company is contributing to the SCTE-sponsored 1.8GHz Actives Working Group as co-author and at the technical level.
“ATX’s GigaXtend™ amplifier research and development team has been laser-focused on working with customers, standards bodies and component makers to take on the technical challenges associated with expanding the useable spectrum of the massive installed base of HFC networks to 1.8GHz,” said Dan Whalen, ATX President and CEO. “It takes the expertise of an ecosystem to bring monumental advancements to the world’s most widely deployed broadband network, and ATX has been sharing information and harnessing the knowledge of diverse RF experts to accelerate and enhance the development of our 1.8GHz amplifier product portfolio.”
With a mission to assist cable operators in the seamless evolution of their HFC networks to support DOCSIS 4.0, ATX is reviewing real-world architectures with the engineering and design teams of major cable operators and collaborating closely with technology providers to refine component-level specifications to accelerate the development of an optimized amplifier portfolio.
A seamless and cost-efficient migration to DOCSIS 4.0 is crucial for cable operators looking to maintain or improve their competitive edge. MSOs that are able to expand the speed, bandwidth and reliability of their HFC networks without disruptive respacing or reengineering of their networks will have time-to-market and cost advantages over other broadband competitors that will need to take on massive construction projects and clear multiple regulatory hurdles.
At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, a four-day, all-virtual event, ATX will share recent progress in the evolution of its 1.8GHz amplifier roadmap, including the previously announced GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz Line Extender, High Gain Dual System Amplifier, High Gain Balanced Triple System Amplifier and Booster Amplifier. In addition, Whalen and ATX CTO Jay Lee, along with Cox Communications’ Sr. Director of OSP Engineering Tee Harton, will present on October 13, starting at 1 PM EDT, Navigating the DOCSIS 4.0 Journey, a behind-the-scenes look at how ATX is collaborating with cable operators and component makers to ensure the road to DOCSIS 4.0 is a smooth one.
The company is also showcasing its next-gen outside plant portfolio, anchored by the GigaXtend XS Series of 2GHz taps and passives, the industry’s first DOCSIS 4.0-compatible hardline passives, and the GigaXtend GMC Series of 1.2GHz amplifiers. The industry’s only authorized GainMaker©-compatible 1.2GHz amplifier platform, GigaXtend 1.2GHz Line Extenders and System Amplifiers are being deployed in significant volumes, as MSOs increasingly deploy mid- and high-split upgrades as an interim step to 1.8GHz.
For more information, or to request a Cable-Tec Expo meeting, please visit www.atx.com.
###
About ATX Networks
ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.
Joseph McGarvey
ATX Networks
+1 347-601-7003
email us here