Call for Abstracts: 3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2022)

Hy-Hybrid Energy Organizes 3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2022), 1st Sept 2022, Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having two successful events, i.e., IHAC 2020 (virtual) & IHAC 2021 (virtual), Hy-Hybrid Energy is pleased to invite you to attend the 3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2022) to be held in Glasgow on 1st September 2022.

The world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) forum was setup in March 2020 by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy. Dr. Akhtar is a known expert in the field of hydrogen & fuel cells and brings over two decades of experience in the field. IHAC 2022 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation. “Let’s give another try to meet in person at IHAC 2022 & enjoy the networking opportunities, which we have definitely missed in our past two events!", says Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Limited free spaces are available for media and support partners. Please get in touch with us by emailing your interest to: info@hy-hybrid.com

Call for Abstracts

If you would like to be considered as a speaker for IHAC 2022 for a 20 minute presentation (including 5 min Q&A session), please submit an abstract (~half page, max. 300 words) including abstract title, presenter’s name and affiliation for consideration to: info@hy-hybrid.com. Please use this TEMPLATE when submitting your abstract.



Presentation Requirement

Presentation should be submitted in a pdf or PowerPoint format by emailing to info@hy-hybrid.com. The maximum number of slides should be limited to ~10-12 at maximum, which are expected to be delivered in 15 mins time slot. Only one speaker is permitted per presentation. All Speakers are required to register for the Conference in order to secure their presentation slot.



IHAC 2022 Proceedings

All presentations will be published in IHAC 2022 Proceedings. Authors are requested to fill-in the COPYRIGHT declaration to give consent to publish their work. Failing to provide the consent, their work will not be considered for publication into conference proceedings. The link to conference proceedings will be sent to all registered attendees shortly after the conference.



Important Dates

Abstract Submission Deadline: 29.04.2022

Notification of Abstract Acceptance: 31.05.2022

Submission of Final Presentations*: 01.08.2022

IHAC 2022: 01.09.2022

* Failure to submit presentation on the stated deadline or absence during live event may result in loss of allocated space as a Speaker!

Conference Venue

DoubleTree by Hilton Strathclyde

Strathclyde Business Park,

Phoenix Crescent, Bellshill,

ML4 3JQ, United Kingdom



Further details about venue, accommodation and directions to the venue can be found at Conference website.



The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) Standards

IHAC 2020 & IHAC 2021 attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. This world's first platform is expected to become the most recognized international forum, gathering leading experts from the aviation sector with a special focus on hydrogen as one of the key solutions for decarbonisation.

Like aviation (with hydrogen addition onboard making it more challenging), we are continuously striving to set the highest standards for IHAC. We foresee the forum to emerge as one of the most prominent meeting places for the comprehensive exchange of industrial, technical & scientific information and for high-level networking. This requires everyone to follow the guidelines in order to ensure the delivery of a most successful event, discussing emerging technical breakthroughs in the hydrogen aviation industry.

We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation!



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com