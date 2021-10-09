Trap artist Billy FYS releases a groovy new album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trap artist Billy FYS presents his new work which consists of 1 EP and 1 album, full of experimental Hip-Hop and Trap music for the worldwide audience. Billy uses a blend of innovative new technology to record and create instrumental music which is suitable for trendy Urban bars or for films requiring street-style music. “In Dub Club” EP includes instrumental Chillin tunes with background beats disturbing your internal peace! “Move The Groove” is the full album that completes the disturbing work for 2021: Experimental Trap anthems mixed with Club tunes to create the perfect soundtrack!
Billy states “Although I come from a total different background (musically speaking) with guitar distortion and angry vocals, I felt that with this new work I am creating a new music puzzle with pieces that I want to explore and play with.”
Billy FYS is currently promoting the new work and already working for the next one which is scheduled to be released in 2022. Stay tuned for groovy tunes and Trap Up The Volume!
In Dub Club album Streaming: https://ffm.to/jb62bj
Move the groove EP Streaming: https://ffm.to/5qzoeqk
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Billy-FYS-105836628538018
Trap Up The Volume!
