Sparkle Wash Professional Pressure Washing Opens Location Servicing Spartanburg & Greenville SC
The new location will serve both Spartanburg County and Greenville County in South Carolina.
We are very excited to service Greenville and Spartanburg county”DUNCAN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash International Franchise Division is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new franchise location - Sparkle Wash Upstate Professional Pressure Washing.
"We are very excited to service Greenville and Spartanburg county" said Mark Higdon, Owner, Sparkle Wash Upstate. When asked "What makes Sparkle Wash different?" Mark replied, "Our patented pressure washing equipment and the on-going training we receive sets us apart from other companies and allows us to pressure wash a wide variety of surfaces in the Commercial, Residential and Fleet markets."
After attending a week's training at the Sparkle Wash corporate headquarters in Oakwood Village, Ohio, Tim Khayat, President of Sparkle Wash International noted that, "Mark prides himself on proper cleaning techniques and reliability, and that's what they promise to deliver. They recognize that every project is different, and will quickly assess what's needed from the proper water pressure to which effective cleaning agents to use. They cater their services to meet the needs of every project and recommend a customized plan that's right for you and your budget." Sparkle Wash Upstate began operations in October of 2021.
Sparkle Wash International is a pressure washing franchise organization located in Oakwood Village, Ohio. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com.
