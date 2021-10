OpenGrowth launched Academy for Entrepreneurs

OpenGrowth launches Academy for Entrepreneurs

OpenGrowth Academy, a next-gen platform to learn entrepreneurship skills from distinguished mentors, was launched on Friday, 08 October 2021.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An international webinar on topics surrounding entrepreneurship marked the launch event of the OpenGrowth Academy.Distinguished guests from India and the United States enlightened the audience on various aspects of entrepreneurship. The webinar was held on the independent platform of OpenGrowth Academy. The event commenced with the Co-founder and Director of OpenGrowth Academy, Akriti Verma welcoming the guests and the audience.In her welcome note, Akriti said, “OpenGrowth Academy is one such platform that makes your dreams turn into reality. The global pandemic didn’t hamper our motivation and passion towards helping entrepreneurs to get experiential learning opportunities.”The first speaker of the event, and Executive Chairman, MetricStream Gunjan Sinha, Chairman, OpenGrowth, in his address, said, “Entrepreneurship is the ultimate education. It is about the power of passion.” He also said that, “Creativity and collaboration are missing in our curriculum which can be explored in entrepreneurship.”Shellye Archambeau, a Fortune 500 board member, Former CEO of MetricStream, Advisor, and Author opined that “Harness your ambition. It is important to invest in yourself. Set your priorities, take risks, and ask for help. These are the keys to success in entrepreneurship.”Niraj Sharan is a technology pioneer, founder Chairman and CEO of Aura. Inc. Mr. Sharan has been serving as a Member, Technical Expert Committee - Government of India under Department of Science & Technology. While talking about the Indian Startup Culture Niraj shared that “With some good work and a blend of technology, we can achieve milestones.”Brittney Sturla, the CEO and Co-founder of My Family Lounge, said, “Taking diversity is an important key to success for any entrepreneur. Finding the right talent is very crucial for a startup.”Director, Community Operations, OpenGrowth Academy, Priya Nath concluded the event by introducing other initiatives of the OpenGrowth Academy - OpenGrowth Community and OpenGrowth Hub.The event saw participation from students and professionals from various fields.About OpenGrowth AcademyWe, OpenGrowth Academy, are a next-gen platform to learn entrepreneurship skills from distinguished mentors. We aim at helping entrepreneurs transform their idea into full-fledged ventures by polishing their skill-sets.To know more about the Academy, visit our website: https://opengrowthacademy.com/