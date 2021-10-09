New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 21B502493

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/09/21, 0354 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown (newer)

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage suspected

INJURIES: Suspected

HOSPITAL: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/09/21 at approximately 0354 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a house on the corner of US Route 7 and Old Hollow Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle was gone upon Troopers' arrival, leaving damage to the residence.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a newer model, black Jeep Cherokee bearing unknown Vermont registration plates. Witnesses advised there were two occupants who appeared injured.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.