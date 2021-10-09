New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 21B502493
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/09/21, 0354 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Hollow Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown (newer)
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage suspected
INJURIES: Suspected
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/09/21 at approximately 0354 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a house on the corner of US Route 7 and Old Hollow Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle was gone upon Troopers' arrival, leaving damage to the residence.
The vehicle was described by witnesses as a newer model, black Jeep Cherokee bearing unknown Vermont registration plates. Witnesses advised there were two occupants who appeared injured.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
