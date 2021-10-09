Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Carrying a Pistol without a License Offenses: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offenses that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife, assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered and an additional suspect was arrested.

 

On Thursday, October 7, 202, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, a 17 year-old juvenile male and 13 year-old juvenile male both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife). Additionally, 18 year-old Kenyatta Oglesby, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

