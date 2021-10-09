Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10.8.21

Published: Oct 08, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 36 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Design-build contracting: Town of Paradise.

AB 43 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Traffic safety.

AB 57 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Law enforcement: hate crimes.

AB 100 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Drinking water: endpoint devices: lead content.

AB 107 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Licensure: veterans and military spouses.

AB 118 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Department of Social Services: C.R.I.S.E.S. Grant Pilot Program.

AB 124 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Criminal procedure.

AB 172 by the Committee on Budget – Human services.

AB 229 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Private investigators, proprietary security services, private security services, and alarm companies: training: use of force.

AB 304 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Contaminated sites: waste releases or surface or groundwater contamination: local oversight: remedial actions.

AB 333 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Participation in a criminal street gang: enhanced sentence.

AB 335 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: vessel information.

AB 379 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Wildlife conservation.

AB 592 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Foster youth: transitional housing.

AB 707 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Mercury Thermostat Collection Act of 2021. A signing message can be found here.

AB 764 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Contempt of court: victim intimidation.

AB 850 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – City property: sale of water utility property.

AB 861 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Mobilehome parks: rental restrictions: management.

AB 896 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Oil and gas wells and facilities: liens: collections unit.

AB 900 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – Charitable trusts.

AB 917 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Vehicles: video imaging of parking violations.

AB 970 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Planning and zoning: electric vehicle charging stations: permit application: approval.

AB 1066 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Priority inland water-contact recreation sites: water quality monitoring.

AB 1126 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Commission on the State of Hate.

AB 1250 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Water and sewer system corporations: consolidation of service.

AB 1261 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – State Air Resources Board: greenhouse gas emissions: incentive programs.

AB 1390 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – State lands: school and lieu lands.

AB 1422 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Health facilities: critical care units: critical care unit program flexibility.

AB 1452 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Pilot program: increased fee for low-income jurors: criminal trials.

AB 1476 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Park property: City of Modesto: Beard Brook Park.

AB 1540 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Criminal procedure: resentencing.

SB 68 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Building electrification and electric vehicle charging.

SB 81 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Sentencing: dismissal of enhancements.

SB 206 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Firefighters Procedural Bill of Rights Act: Department of Forestry and Fire Protection: temporary appointments.

SB 211 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – State Bar: board of trustees: reports: complaints: attorneys’ annual license fees: California Lawyers Association: Legal Services Trust Fund Commission: expenditure of funds.

SB 221 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Health care coverage: timely access to care.

SB 255 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Health care coverage: employer associations.

SB 297 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Subsurface installations: penalties.

SB 354 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Public social services.

SB 406 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Oil and gas: operations: notice of intention: investigations: data availability.

SB 483 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Sentencing: resentencing to remove sentencing enhancements.

SB 498 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Funds for the provision of legal services to indigent persons: disabled veterans.

SB 510 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health care coverage: COVID-19 cost sharing. A signing message can be found here.

SB 541 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Substance use disorder treatment facilities and programs: disclosure of license and certification status.

SB 567 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Criminal procedure: sentencing.

SB 589 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Air pollution: alternative vehicles and vehicle infrastructure.

SB 694 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Fire prevention: electrical corporations: wildfire mitigation: workforce diversity.

SB 709 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Z’Berg-Nejedly Forest Practice Act of 1973: timber harvesting plans: extensions.

SB 716 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Land use: habitat restoration and enhancement: mitigation lands.

SB 718 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Health care coverage: small employer groups.

SB 742 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Vaccination sites: unlawful activities: obstructing, intimidating, or harassing.

SB 790 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Wildlife connectivity actions: compensatory mitigation credits.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 105 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – The Upward Mobility Act of 2021: boards and commissions: civil service: examinations: classifications. A veto message can be found here.

AB 122 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Vehicles: required stops: bicycles. A veto message can be found here.

AB 226 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Children’s crisis psychiatric residential treatment facilities. A veto message can be found here.

AB 369 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Medi-Cal services: persons experiencing homelessness. A veto message can be found here.

AB 375 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: part-time employees. A veto message can be found here.

AB 412 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – California Commission on Human Rights. A veto message can be found here.

AB 603 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Law enforcement settlements and judgments: reporting. A veto message can be found here.

AB 783 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Surface mines: safety regulation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 872 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Leave of absence: firefighters. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1035 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Department of Transportation and local agencies: streets and highways: recycled materials. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1147 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Regional transportation plan: Active Transportation Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1185 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Student financial aid: Cal Grant program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1215 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Public postsecondary education: University of California: admissions policy: systemwide protocols. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1238 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Pedestrian access. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1302 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Commercial cannabis billboards: placement restrictions. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1456 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Student financial aid: Cal Grant Reform Act. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1487 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Legal Services Trust Fund Commission: Homelessness Prevention Fund: grants: eviction or displacement. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1542 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – County of Yolo: Secured Residential Treatment Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1560 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Distance learning: pupil access: computing devices and broadband internet service. A veto message can be found here.

SB 110 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Substance use disorder services: contingency management services. A veto message can be found here.

SB 524 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Health care coverage: patient steering. A veto message can be found here.

