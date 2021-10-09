Eau Claire County Officer-Involved Critical Incident

ALTOONA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the City of Altoona, Wis. that occurred in the early morning of Friday, October 8, 2021.

On October 8, 2021 at approximately 3:28am, Altoona Police Department and the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male subject who was acting strange and causing damage while standing on a vehicle in the City of Altoona, WI. Upon arrival, Altoona officers and an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted a 43-year-old male. Officers attempted to take the subject into custody for a probation hold, however the individual was resistive and combative. Officers applied several force intervention options, including verbalization and a taser in an attempt to stabilize the situation.

The Altoona Police Department requested assistance from the Eau Claire Police Department to respond and assist with taking the individual into custody.

During the contact the individual was experiencing distress. The involved officers requested emergency medical services. Altoona Fire and Eau Claire Fire both responded, provided care, and transported the individual to a local hospital. The individual is currently at a local hospital. Additional agencies involved include Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Altoona Fire Department and the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The male subject remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

No other individuals were injured during this incident.

Per department protocol, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), is leading the investigation at the request of the Altoona Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is collecting evidence in this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.