Chronicled and Horizon Therapeutics Partner to Improve Customer Management and Identity Alignment through Blockchain
Horizon will use the Mediledger Network to improve alignment on contract data that can then be used to automatically enforce chargeback accuracy.
MediLedger’s customer access management will provide us with a ground‐breaking opportunity to provide a deeper patient‐centered approach”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronicled Inc., custodian of the Mediledger Network, the leading blockchain‐powered industry network in life sciences for contracting and chargebacks, announced a partnership with Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.
Horizon will use the Mediledger Network to bring trading partners together, improving alignment on customer and contract data that can then be used by the blockchain to automatically enforce chargeback accuracy. Horizon’s use of blockchain within the MediLedger Network reaffirms its commitment to identifying innovative technology that will create value for partners and, most importantly, patients.
“MediLedger’s customer access management will provide us with a ground‐breaking opportunity to provide a deeper patient‐centered approach,” said Chris Giessinger, vice president, U.S. trade and distribution, Horizon. “We value Chronicled’s commitment to ensuring our partnership’s success.” The Mediledger Network offers a Roster Management solution to establish a unified view of customer identity data from the HIN, DEA, 340B and other ID databases through blockchain. This eliminates much of the misalignment on customer identity that can lead to chargeback and pricing inaccuracy.
About Horizon Therapeutics
Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
About Chronicled
Chronicled, a San Francisco‐based technology company, enables automation, trust, and automatic settlement for intra‐company transactions in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. Through the industry leading blockchain‐powered MediLedger Network, Chronicled offers trading partners a new way to manage revenue, automate manual processes, and eliminate revenue leakage, while ensuring pricing accuracy and efficiency for health care providers and dispensers. Chronicled's current core revenue management solution, Contracts & Chargebacks, eliminates pharmaceutical chargeback errors and disputes between manufacturers, wholesalers and group purchasing organizations.
