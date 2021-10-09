D.C. Department of Employment Services Opens Registration for Second Annual School Year Internship Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – After a successful pilot program in 2020, the D.C. Department of Employment Services (DOES) opened registration for the second year of the School Year Internship Program yesterday. In its inaugural year, 32 employers gave 285 District students the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job experience while learning employable skills and work-related expectations. “We are incredibly proud of the young Washingtonians who participated in the first year of the School Year Internship Program,” said DOES Director, Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Because of their hard work and the commitment of our employer sponsors, the Mayor has invested in expanding the program and giving more students the opportunity to gain hands on experience while earning a paycheck.” The program will expand to give 350 students the opportunity to intern with 50 employer sponsors. Interns may be assigned to sponsors in industries such as marketing, IT, web development. Much like the Mayor Marion S Barry Summer Youth Employment Program, the School Year Internship Program specializes in providing access to youth in DC who may otherwise not have these opportunities. The experience gained through internships will empower participants with a fair shot to the middle class. Priority will be given to students who are experiencing homelessness, are in foster care, are eligible for SNAP or TANF benefits, or are at least one year older than expected for their grade level. The School Year Internship Program is implemented by the Office of Youth Programs within DOES. Interested students or sponsors may apply at does.dc.gov. A flyer for the program is attached.