DLCP and Partner Agencies Take Action to Protect Consumers on the National Mall

(Washington, DC) – On May 30, the DC Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP), in partnership with federal and District agencies, conducted an enforcement blitz on the National Mall resulting in 32 towed food trucks, five junk vehicles removed,and 46 citations issued.

This multi-agency initiative—supported by the U.S. Park Police, DC Department of Health (DC Health), DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS), DC Department of Public Works (DPW), the Smithsonian Institute, DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—was a direct response to growing concerns over unlicensed vending, unsanitary food practices, and overcrowding on the National Mall.

This blitz also allowed DLCP to conduct on-the-ground community outreach by speaking directly with unlicensed or non-compliant vendors, explaining licensing requirements, and providing guidance to help them understand how to operate legally and successfully in the District.

What this means for consumers:

DLCP’s involvement wasn’t just about enforcement—it was about protecting the health, safety, and overall experience of the thousands of residents and tourists who visit the National Mall daily.

Here’s how this keeps the public safe:

Protecting Public Health: DLCP ensures vendors follow strict health and safety protocols. This means cleaner food trucks, proper food handling, and fewer risks for consumers.

Preventing Fraud and Unsafe Services: With our consumer protection mandate, we crack down on illegal or deceptive practices, ensuring fair prices and quality service from vendors.

Preserving the Mall: As stewards of one of the nation's most visited landmarks, we work with partners to prevent litter, overcrowding, and property damage—ensuring everyone can enjoy a clean, accessible, and welcoming space.

Supporting Legitimate Vendors: DLCP enforces rules to level the playing field. Licensed vendors—who follow regulations and pay for vending space through our National Mall Lottery—deserve a fair shot to operate without interference from bad actors.

Strengthening Community Ties: DLCP values its relationship with both vendors and the community. These actions help create a more transparent, trustworthy environment for all.

This operation exemplifies the power of interagency collaboration and DLCP’s commitment to a fair, safe, and thriving public marketplace. Any consumer, business or resident can file a complaint here.

About DLCP:

The DC Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection regulates businesses, enforces consumer protections, and works to ensure a safe, vibrant, and equitable

