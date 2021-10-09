Submit Release
Governor Announces Judicial Appointments For 24th, 3rd Judicial District Vacancies

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments.

“These two qualified Tennesseans will bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I’m honored to announce their appointment and confident they will serve our state with the highest integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

  • Brent Bradberry – 24th Judicial District Circuit Court
  • William E. Phillips, II – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court

Brent Bradberry is Assistant District Public Defender for the 27th Judicial District. He earned his J.D. at Nashville School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, Martin. Bradberry will fill the Honorable C. Creed McGinley’s vacancy, effective immediately.

William Phillips is an attorney at Phillips and Hale in Rogersville. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis and his bachelor’s degree at the University of the South, Sewanee. Phillips will fill the Honorable Thomas J. Wright’s vacancy, effective immediately.  

