Legislative Latino and Black Caucus Members Condemn Trenton Councilwoman’s Prejudiced Rhetoric

Trenton – The New Jersey Legislative Latino and Black Caucuses issued the following statement today in regard to the horrific language used by Trenton City Councilwoman Robin Vaughn in addressing the city’s business administrator, Adam Cruz:

“Civil discourse and mutual respect for each other is the foundation of a self-governing society. The inappropriate and hateful language used by the councilwoman is unapologetically prejudiced and anti-Latino in tone and language. New Jersey is better than this and expects better from its public officials, it is because of its diversity and multi-cultural differences that our state is an ideal place to live.

“It is not incumbent upon anyone to defend their credentials based on their cultural background and certainly not because of their accent. Trenton Business Administrator Adam Cruz is an experienced and respected public servant, that stands alone. This is not the first time this councilwoman’s rhetoric has been used to perpetuate long-held and dangerous stereotypes that need to be put to bed, once and for all.

“Her comments are a stain on the reputation of our capital city and our state.”

The Legislative Latino Caucus, chaired by Senator Nellie Pou, includes Senator M. Teresa Ruiz, Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor-Marin and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.

The Legislative Black Caucus, chaired by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, includes Senator Troy Singleton, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Assemblyman Jamel Holley, Assemblyman Herb Conaway, Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, Assemblyman William Spearman, Senator Sandra Cunningham, Senator Nia Gill, Senator Ronald Rice, Senator Shirley Turner, Assemblywoman Linda Carter, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro, Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly.