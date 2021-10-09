Ascend Opens Its New Clinic in Antioch, CA, to Serve Special Needs Children in the Area
Entrance to Ascend's new clinic and community based program to serve special needs children in Antioch, CA.
Ascend Rehab Services, Inc. has opened a new Pediatric Clinic in Antioch to serve special needs children and families in the Antioch area starting this week.ANTIOCH, CA, USA, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 7, 2021
Contact: Shriti Bhandari
Ascend Rehab Services, Inc.
socialmedia@ascendrehabinc.com
Ascend Opens Its New Clinic in Antioch
Antioch, CA: Ascend Rehab Services, Inc. has opened its newest and fourth location in the San Francisco Bay Area with a new Pediatric Clinic in Antioch, CA. The clinic is now open to serve children and families in Antioch and the neighboring communities starting this week. This location also houses Ascend's Little Miracles Community Center-Based Program which provides specialized instruction, speech and occupational therapy services to children with a variety of special needs.
"We wanted to provide services in an underserved area, and are happy that families in the Antioch and surrounding areas now have these services available to them," said Rakesh Shah, Co-Founder of Ascend.
The Antioch location is Ascend's largest clinic with 3,700 square feet of space which includes two large areas for Little Miracles community center-based program, and individual therapy rooms to provide services to private and insurance patients. Ascend's Speech Therapy services include evaluation and assessment of all speech/language disorders or developmental delays, therapy of expressive/receptive language disorders, fluency, articulation, and phonological disorders, parent training, customized home program, support groups, resource networking and social skills groups. Its Occupational Therapy services include evaluation and assessment of all disorders or developmental delays related to fine motor, self-help/care, feeding, oral motor, handwriting etc. It provides intervention for all diagnosis from ASD, ADHD, Down’s Syndrome, learning disorders, sleeping/eating disorders, behavioral disorders, genetic conditions and developmental delays.
Antioch's Mayor Lamar Thorpe and the Antioch Chamber were special guests for the clinic's ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this summer. "We have been getting ready with all the formalities of opening the clinic, and are also hiring staff to serve the population," said Swati Shah, Founder of Ascend. "We are happy that despite what we have all been through this past year, we have been able to sustain and grow our small business to serve the special needs population in the Antioch area."
Ascend is headquartered in Union City, and also has clinics in Hayward and Pleasanton, CA. The Antioch clinic is located at 2516 Verne Roberts Circle, Suite: H102 Antioch, and is open Monday-Friday from 8am - 6pm. Information about tours and enrollment is available by calling 510-441-8240 EXT: 2 or emailing antiochadmin@ascendrehabinc.com.
About Ascend: Ascend Rehab Services, Inc. is one of the largest providers of Occupational, Speech, Physical, and Infant Developmental therapy services to infants, children, and school-aged kids. Ascend serves over 6,000 children and families in the greater San Francisco bay area through providing services in its three (3) clinics, various school districts, families' homes, and in the two (2) community center-based programs. Ascend recently opened its fourth location in Antioch, CA, as well as expanded its services to Southern California.
Please contact socialmedia@ascendrehabinc.com or visit Ascend's website at www.ascendrehabinc.com for more information on its services and programs.
