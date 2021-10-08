Sawyer County Man Arrested for Causing Mental Harm to a Child and Exposing Harmful Material to a Child

GRANTSBURG, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Bryan N. Neuswanger, age 39, was arrested in Grantsburg, Wis. on October 8, 2021 for causing mental harm to a child and exposing harmful material to a child. Mr. Neuswanger is a teacher at HACIL Virtual Charter School in Hayward, Wis.

On October 8, 2021, law enforcement interviewed and took Mr. Neuswanger into custody following reports of Mr. Neuswanger exposing harmful material to a child. Law enforcement simultaneously executed a search warrant at Mr. Neuswanger’s residence in rural Sawyer County. Mr. Neuswanger was booked at the Burnett County Jail.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Neuswanger is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Grantsburg Police Department at 715-463-2405.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by the Grantsburg Police Department, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, The Wisconsin State Patrol, ICAC Task Force Victim Services and the Office of School Safety.