Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Joe Donnelly as Ambassador to the Holy See

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative Joe Donnelly to be Ambassador to the Holy See: 

“I want to congratulate my friend Joe Donnelly for being nominated as America’s next Ambassador to the Holy See. As a Congressman from Indiana’s Second District and later as a United States Senator, Joe demonstrated his wisdom, his work ethic, and his intellect in serving his constituents and in furthering Democrats’ efforts to expand economic opportunity and strengthen our national security. In doing so, he drew on his Catholic beliefs, his education at Notre Dame, and his roots in America’s community of Catholic faithful. I can think of no one better suited to represent our country to Pope Francis and maintain a dialogue with him about the need to address global poverty, food insecurity, violence, and other challenges. I offer him my congratulations and well wishes, and I hope the Senate will move swiftly to confirm him.”

