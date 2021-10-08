Submit Release
DMV News You Can Use for September 2021

DC DMV Service Update: Walk-in service has returned to DC DMV for all Service Centers and Adjudication Services.

The inspection station is now operating on fall/winter hours. For more information, please visit the inspection station webpage.

The ticket amnesty program is extended to December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit ticketamnesty.dc.gov.

The online road test appointment scheduler will be unavailable during a system update beginning at 7 pm on October 10 through 7 pm on October 11.

