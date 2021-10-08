SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INC. MEETS WITH KAMALA HARRIS ABOUT HEALTHCARE IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY, HBCU FUNDING AND MORE
Trailblazing Ahead of their 2022 Centennial Celebration Continuing A Legacy of GreaterWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of the National Pan-Hellenic Council also known as the Divine Nine, met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss impacting the future of healthcare and education in the black community through their organization’s respective legacies. This pivotal meeting included Sigma Gamma Rho’s 25th International Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty, who called for more funding for Historical Black Colleges and Universities and stronger healthcare legislation against Covid-19 and health disparities in the Black community.
“I have asked the Divine Nine leaders to come in to share with me your thoughts about the work we are doing and the work we can continue to do to uplift and to reach out to all the people of our nation, understanding our capacity to always engage and to empower and to improve as a nation. So, I thank you all.” -Vice President Kamala Harris
“It was indeed an honor and a privilege to have a seat at the table to discuss voting rights, HBCU funding, healthcare, small business support and student loan debt relief,” said International Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty.
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. leadership and members continue to be dedicated to greater service, greater progress internationally and their organization’s steadfast legacy is illuminated in the 100 years of women’s development and education. This monumental meeting promises to bring needed support for the Black community on game changing issues relevant for a greater future for all.
###
ABOUT SIGMA GAMMA RHO:
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was organized on November 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by seven young educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure. The group became an incorporated national collegiate sorority on December 30, 1929, when a charter was granted to the Alpha chapter at Butler University. Sigma Gamma Rho has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates. Additional information on this sorority can be found at https://www.sgrho1922.org/.
ABOUT NATIONAL PAN-HELLENIC COUNCIL:
The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) was founded on May 10, 1930 at Howard University in Washington, DC. The chartering organizations were Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
In 1931, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., joined the council, followed by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in 1937. The NPHC incorporated under the laws of the State of Illinois in 1937. Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. joined the NPHC as its ninth (9th) affiliate member in 1997.
ABOUT GRAND BASILEUS RASHEEDA S. LIBERTY:
Rasheeda S. Liberty was elected the 25th International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., during the 58th Biennial Boule on July 31, 2020. In her new role, Mrs. Liberty, a 26- year member of the renowned sorority, will lead the organization as it celebrates its 100th year in 2022. Mrs. Liberty will provide leadership to over 100,000 sorority members and serve as chairman of the board of directors, composed of 38 national and regional officers who manage the sorority’s 500 chapters in the United States and in several countries.
Mrs. Liberty joined the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority in 1994 at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A proven and dedicated mentor, she has spearheaded the growth of Sigma Gamma Rho in the Southeastern Region since 2016, serving in several leadership roles, including international first vice-president, Southeastern Region director and as international editor-in-chief. Mrs. Liberty is lauded by her sorority for her stewardship of the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally.
Mrs. Liberty is also celebrated for her negotiation strength and prowess, which has brought over a half million in committed funds towards programming efforts for the sorority. To date, she has introduced new partners to the organization, such as Google, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Army and the OWN Network. She has also propelled their social action efforts forward with critical partners, including When We All Vote, OWN Your Vote, and The Collective. Mrs. Liberty has also launched a professional development arm for the sorority, named the Sigma Flame Institute, and has also hosted the first “Day of the Hill” event with members of congress for focused attention on the safety and security of women and youth.
Mrs. Liberty’s accomplishments have earned her esteemed distinctions and honors, including being deemed as a “Hometown Hero” by Cricket Wireless. Mrs. Liberty also serves as a regional finance director for Amazon. She is a recognized corporate leader with over 28 years of experience in delivering results for Fortune 100 companies. She is a member of numerous organizations including Top Ladies of Distinction, NAACP, Finance Executive Networking Group (FENG), and Jack & Jill of America. She has been deemed a “Hometown Hero” by Cricket Wireless and has been featured on EmPOWERED Black Women & Well-Being Roundtable of the American Heart Association, ESSENCE Live, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Sybil Wilkes Show and the Black News Channel.
Mrs. Liberty is married to Gregory Liberty, and they have two children, Nailah and Malik.
