theboardiQ Native American / Indigenous Peoples Hall of Fame

Shining the spotlight on board ready as well as the next generation Top 100 Native American | Indigenous Peoples in Corporate America.

The list is a revelation! They are Indigenizing in all kinds of ways! I think it’s incredible to see them carry their identities with them in whatever they engage in.” — Smitashree Menon, Founder and CEO, theboardiQ

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- theboardiQ, an early stage enterprise B2B SaaS startup, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, on the occasion of Indigenous peoples day today, announced that they would be releasing theboardiQ Hall of Fame Native American / Indigenous Peoples Top 100 Leaders List on 1st November, 2021, coinciding with the Native American Heritage month.

The genesis of theboardiQ Hall of Fame began with the clear and humble intent to move the needle by raising awareness to increase representation of all slates of inclusion for board and executive roles in Corporate America.

This particular edition of the Hall of Fame is an effort to encourage and amplify Native Americans and Indigenous Peoples to pursue their ancestral knowledge, protect it with passion, and realize that their culture is powerful beyond their wildest dreams.

“As we do the research, it is a joy to discover and profile Native American / Indigenous Peoples as Hall of Famers, making such a huge impact at the forefront of science, technology, generating patents, building apps, indigenizing gaming, doing core research on preservation of natural resources as well as the environment, engaging in grassroots activism, shaping government and public policy, creating companies - the list is a revelation! They are Indigenizing in all kinds of ways! I think it’s incredible to see them carry their identities with them in whatever they engage in,” says Smitashree Menon, Founder and CEO, theboardiQ.

The Hall of Fame will spotlight board-ready and next-generation leaders, making an impact at the intersectionality of:

a) Inclusion - Gender | Person of Color | Race & Ethnicity | Sexual Orientation | Country of Origin | Differently Abled.

b) Sustainability - Significant Impact on UN's 17 SDGs and support Zero Emission Goals' Metrics.

c) Transformation - Business Resiliency during the Pandemic.

d) Technology Innovation - Demonstrated ability in bringing new ideas, technology, products and platforms to market with business success.

Call for Nominations by October 15, 2021. Learn more: https://www.theboardiq.com/nativeamericanshalloffame

Support theboardiQ by sponsoring now.

Benefits for you -

1. Be a Champion - build awareness and visibility of contributions of Native Americans / Indigenous Peoples in the economic progress of the country

2. Employer Branding - social media campaign - the Hall of Fame Franchise has already profiled 600 stellar executives including Women, | LGBTQ+ | Race | Ethnicity | People of Color | Country of Origin | Differently Abled | Veterans | Multi-generational slates of Inclusion - harnessing 600+ Publications, 30+ Official Corporate Communication Releases | 20000+ LinkedIn Likes | 750,000+ views | 500+ Tweets and Retweets.

3. Advocate & Ally - Gender | Person of Color | Race & Ethnicity | Sexual Orientation | Country of Origin | Differently Abled | Veterans | Multi-generational.

4. Social Impact - 50% of Sponsorship Funds will go to an organization supporting Native Americans | Indigenous Peoples.

“These 100 stellar individuals are at three stages of maturity for board roles”, says Smitashree Menon. “CXOs, CTOs, VPs, EVPs, CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, startup CEOs who are seasoned and board ready. Then there are subject matter experts, exemplar in their own fields - domain experts, doctors, academicians, inventors who need to get some more exposure with shadow board roles and immersive experiences before assuming board responsibilities. And the third category are those individuals making a social impact – be it in the areas of sustainability, human rights, geo-political influence and government relations, influencing policy and legislation that impact our daily lives.”

Minority representation on Boards continues to be a problem – with racial and ethnic minorities making up 40% of the United States’ demographic population and yet accessing only 12.5% of Board Seats. Something that theboardiQ hopes to move the needle on, with its moonshot mission of creating inclusive boards for businesses.

"Around 6.6 million people in the United States, or 2% of the total population, identify as Native American or Alaska Native, either alone or in combination with another ethnic identity. Yet Native American women make only 60 cents for every dollar the average white man makes,” says Smitashree Menon.

Recently theboardiQ published the Hall of Fame Top 100 LatinX | Hispanic Exceptional Leaders - Read the press release

About theboardiQ