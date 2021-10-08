Court system to present educational seminars

We are pleased to announce a series of online trainings that may be of interest to you:

All presentations will be via Zoom from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST:

11/3/2021: Petitioning for Guardianship of an Adult, presented by Rachel Thomason JD

11/17/2021: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia and Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Scott Bernstein, Community Educator

12/1/2021: Introduction to Dementia in People with Developmental Disability, presented by Maggie Ness LBSW

12/8/2021: Communication Changes in People with Developmental Disability and Dementia, presented by Beth Olson, Regional Care Consultant

12/15/2021: Dementia Screening and Diagnosis for People with Developmental Disability; presented by Nikki Wegner MS, OTR/L

See the summaries and speaker biographies below for more information. The dementia presentations are part of the ND Dementia Care Services Program, supported by funding through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Services Division.

Please share with your peers - everyone is welcome!

There is no cost to attend but preregistration is required!

Certificates of attendance will be issued. These courses are each approved for two CLEs by the State Bar Association.

Questions? Contact:

Rose Nichols at North Dakota Courts: 701-328-2212, rnichols@ndcourts.gov.

North Dakota Courts 2021 Fall Seminar Series: Understanding Dementia and Diminished Capacity

Petitioning for Guardianship of an Adult Presented by Rachel Thomason JD Synopsis: 1. I want to be a guardian. What does that mean for me and the ward? Any Petition for Guardianship requires careful planning, an understanding of the guardian’s obligations to the Ward, and thoughtful consideration of one’s ongoing responsibilities to inform the Court of changes occurring in the health, welfare, and finances of the Ward. 2. How do I file a petition? A Petition for the Guardianship of a Ward, and all related documents, are available in the Self-Help tab of the North Dakota Courts website. A prospective Guardian may choose to navigate these documents and file themselves, or contact an attorney to assist them. 3. What does the petitioning process look like? A petition must be accompanied by several documents, including but not limited to medical records; orders for appointment of Guardian ad Litem, Visitor, and Expert Examiner; and completed Rule 59 training certificate and criminal background check results. Speaker Bio: Rachel Thomason graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law with distinction in 2009. She is a partner at Jackson, Thomason, Welder & Arthurs, Inc. in Bismarck, North Dakota. Rachel’s law practice is focused in the areas of Guardianship, Adoption, and Mediation. Work is balanced by spending time with her children, Henry (9) and Simon (7), Sam (dog), and Bea (cat). In her spare time, Rachel also teaches piano and violin lessons, and plays violin with the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia and Effective Communication Strategies Presented by Scott Bernstein, Community Educator Synopsis: Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's; the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer's Association resources. Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Speaker Bio: Scott Bernstein has a diverse background that includes working as a Court Reporter, Pastor, Behavior Analyst and, for several years, as an Assisted Living Executive Director and Memory Care Director. Scott serves on the board of ND Assistive, NDSU Extension Service and is also a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. Scott’s passion to help people struggling with cognitive decline has led him to work collaboratively with A Mind For All Seasons. He has also started his own organization – Mind Revive, focused on helping individuals retain and restore their cognitive function.

Introduction to Dementia in People with Developmental Disability Presented by Maggie Ness LBSW Synopsis: • Describe the symptoms of dementia • Describe the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia • Describe the risk of developing dementia for people with developmental disabilities • Describe how to use “The Three Rs” of communication • Name the four causes of dementia-related behavior change. Speaker Bio: Maggie Ness is the Program Manager in Eastern North Dakota for the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She provides services in Region 5 (Fargo area), working with people living with dementia, families, caregivers and professionals to provide care consultations, education and outreach. Maggie has a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Concordia College Moorhead, and is currently a licensed social worker in North Dakota and Minnesota. Maggie’s professional experiences have been in the field of medical social work, hospital and long term healthcare.

Communication Changes in People with Developmental Disability and Dementia Presented by Beth Olson, Regional Care Consultant Synopsis: • List the three elements of communication • Describe how communication can cause changes in dementia by stage of disease • Describe communication strategies caregivers can use when supporting people living with dementia • Describe listening strategies caregivers can use when supporting people living with dementia Speaker Bio: Beth Olson is the Regional Care Consultant for the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s North Dakota Regions 3 and 6. Beth is a Foundations of Dementia Care Master Trainer. She completed the Dementia Care Certificate Program sponsored by Aging Services of Minnesota and the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from North Dakota State University in Child Development / Family Services with minors in Gerontology and Speech Communication. Beth has many years of experience as an in home caregiver, a nursing facility activity director, 18 years as a basic care home administrator and a care consultant since 2011.

Dementia Screening and Diagnosis for People with Developmental Disability Presented by Nikki Wegner MS, OTR/L Synopsis: • List common changes that would warrant screening someone living with a developmental disability for dementia • Describe the two different screens for dementia in this population • List the components of a comprehensive dementia diagnosis • List at least two reasons why getting a dementia diagnosis is important Speaker Bio: Nikki Wegner is the ND Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association and has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from North Dakota State University and a Master’s degree in occupational therapy from Colorado State University. Nikki is a member of the ND Occupational Therapy Association Board and is active with the Coordinated Community Response Team for Abuse in Later Life, the West Central Vulnerable Adult Committee and the Community Elder Service Network Committee. Nikki has experience providing direct care to people who have experienced strokes and dementia as well as various other conditions while working in outpatient and home health, memory care, assisted living, acute care and transitional care.